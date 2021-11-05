2 kids hit in shooting while at Burger King drive-thru in Durham, sheriff’s office says

Two children were shot while sitting in the back seat of a car at a Burger King drive-through, the Durham Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of U.S. 70, the Office said. The car was in the drive-thru when it was hit by a bullet, breaking a window. The two children, whose ages are unknown, were hit.

The family took the children to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No suspects were seen when officers arrived at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the family is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gould with CID at 919-560-0880 or communications at 919-560-0900 after business hours. Alternately they may call Durham Crimestoppers.