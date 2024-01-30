2 kids reunite with father in military homecoming surprise
Two kids in Montgomery County got the surprise of a lifetime when their father came home after serving in Saudi Arabia with the National Guard for months.
Two kids in Montgomery County got the surprise of a lifetime when their father came home after serving in Saudi Arabia with the National Guard for months.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
Ben Simmons played in his first game since Nov. 6 on Monday night.
The Tigers previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
OpenAI hopes to win the trust of parents -- and policymakers -- by partnering with organizations that work to minimize tech and media harms to kids, preteens and teens. Case in point, OpenAI today announced a partnership with Common Sense Media, the nonprofit organization that reviews and ranks the suitability of various media and tech for kids, to collaborate on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young adults. As a part of the partnership, OpenAI will work with Common Sense Media to curate "family-friendly" GPTs -- chatbot apps powered by OpenAI's GenAI models -- in the GPT Store, OpenAI's GPT marketplace, based on Common Sense's rating and evaluation standards, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
More than 37,000 five-star fans agree: This tiny luggage scale will spare you from so much stress when flying.
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe says the company's looking at an electric sports car for its 0 Series lineup, one that's light and fun to drive.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Fred Katz, New York Knicks beat writer for The Athletic, to talk about how good they’ve been since trading for OG Anunobdy a month ago.
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for over 70% off (!) right now
An Audi Q9 on the way, expected on sale within two years with combustion engines, beating Audi's move to an EV-only brand.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
A BMW insider says the M240i will offer a carbon roof option with August 2024 production. If so, the M240 would be the only lower-end non-M car to do so.
Arc's first proper browser app for the iPhone leans heavily into AI-generated search summaries and a minimalist design.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
Wall Street expects Amazon to be a "disruptive force" as it begins its ad tier rollout on Prime Video.
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense became one of the worst in the country.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
The world wants to build more nuclear power plants as a way to solve the climate crisis. One problem: Uranium, used to power those plants, is in short supply.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.