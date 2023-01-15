2 killed, 1 critically injured, 1 other hurt in multiple shootings in Dayton

33 people were killed in Dayton homicides in 2022, according to the Dayton Police Department.

So far in 2023, the city is on track to have another deadly year.

Two people were shot and killed Saturday in separate shootings in the area.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reports they were multiple 911 calls made for help and two times they shoed up to scenes where people were shot dead.

Dayton Police officers responded to an apartment complex on Danner Avenue in Dayton around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning and found a man had been shot.

Medics performed CPR on the victim once officers secured the scene, the spokesperson said.

The victim, however, was not able to survive through their injuries, Sergeant Creigee Coleman confirmed.

They died at the scene, according to information News Center 7 compiled from Dayton Police and regional dispatch.

A couple of hours later just two miles away, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a 911 call.

“I see a bullet casing,” callers said to dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7. “A bullet injury in the back.”

McDermott said an Uber driver called 9-1-1 to report a body lying on the ground on West Third Street.

“A male who appeared to be deceased possibly from some wounds from a gun,” said Sergeant Creigee Coleman, Dayton Police Department.

McDermott said those were not the only shootings on Saturday. Overnight, a man called 9-1-1 after getting shot in the leg in the area of W. Fifth Street and S. Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

“Yeah, I definitely got hit,” the caller told 9-1-1 dispatchers in a call News Center 7 obtained.

The man was treated at the scene then, taken to Miami Valley Hospital for further care, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The suspect reportedly fled before officers arrived.

Then, Saturday afternoon, someone shot a man in the chest in the 100 block of Dover Street in East Dayton.

“He’s in pretty serious condition,” said Sergeant Eric Brown, Dayton Police Department. “He was taken to the hospital.”

McDermott says tour people shot, two dead, one critically injured and another person hurt in less than 24 hours.

None of the shootings are connected, Dayton Police said.

“Two or three shootings in one day,” Brown said. “That is abnormal for any police department or city of this size.”

McDermott reports since the beginning of the year, gun violence has killed three other people in Dayton.

Two young men were shot and killed at the Desoto Bass apartment complex in the area of Oldfield Ave and Banker Place on January 4, leaving families heartbroken.

“I’m going to continue to live my brother and his best friend,” said Jaylise Anderson, the victim’s sister, on January 5. “Because they always came to me, every call.”

Five days later, a man was shot and killed as he tried to rob a cell phone store in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

“I’ve got an armed robbery,” a caller told 911 dispatchers on January 10. “There’s a guy downstairs.”

This brings the city’s death toll to five just 14 days into the New Year.

McDermott says of all the shootings Saturday, only one arrest has been made.

Dayton Police are asking the public if you know anything related to any of the shootings to please give them a call.

