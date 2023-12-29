2 killed, 1 hurt in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

Two men were killed, and another was injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on a Lancaster County highway, troopers said.

An Infinity sedan was traveling west on Pageland Highway at about 5:10 a.m. when it ran off the road near Roy Carnes Road, east of Lancaster, and struck a mailbox and utility pole.

Ty’Kezius Benson, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene. Dareon Steward, 21, of Lancaster, was taken to MUSC-Lancaster where he died.

A male in the backseat was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte, troopers said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

