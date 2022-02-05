2 killed, 1 injured in apartment complex shooting in Milwaukee suburb

Two people were fatally shot and one was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee-area suburb early Saturday.

Brown Deer police responded to the scene at 8901 Park Plaza Court just after 10 a.m. on a report that shots were fired, "with a possible victim in the parking lot," Chief Peter Nimmer said in a brief news conference.

When officers arrived to the scene they were shot at from a suspect on the second floor of the apartment building. Nimmer said officers did not return fire and none were injured.

Nimmer said four people were shot in total, two died and two were injured.

One of the injured is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Nimmer said one of the injured is believed to be the suspect, who is in custody and was taken to a hospital.

He said there may have been a shooting inside the apartment building as well as in the parking lot.

The victims and suspect were not named, but Nimmer noted no children were shot.

“At this point there’s no reason to believe there’s anybody else we’re looking for,” Nimmer said, adding there’s no danger to the public.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said it was responding to the scene “for the preliminary report of one adult male victim and one adult female victim” with autopsies set for Monday.

A motive behind the shooting is not known.

The shooting remains under investigation.