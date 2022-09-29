2 killed, 1 injured in deadly Tulare County shooting

Tulare County sheriff's deputies investigate a deadly shooting in Goshen on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Two people were killed and another injured in a north Tulare County shooting at a dairy, sheriff's deputies said.

Here's what we know, so far.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to Delta View Farms in Goshen for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found three gunshot wound victims.

Two of the victims were already dead and the third person was taken to a nearby hospital, sheriff's officials said. The names and ages of the people shot weren't released.

Deputies believe this is an "isolated incident" and there are no current threats to the public, spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said. It wasn't immediately clear if any arrests had been made or what sparked the deadly incident.

Detectives were called to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

