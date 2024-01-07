2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at North Austin game room

An argument turned deadly early Sunday when two men were shot and killed outside a North Austin game room, according to police.

The two men, who officials did not identify, were found with gunshot wounds outside Cowboys, a game room at the intersection of W. Rundberg Lane and Parkfield Drive, at approximately 4:50 a.m. Despite receiving first aid, police said, the two men were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders at 5:06 a.m.

Police later learned a woman sought treatment at a hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation. According to spokeswoman Alexandra Parker, the woman is in stable condition.

When reached for comment, an employee at Cowboys offered no further information about the incident.

Officers have yet to identify or arrest any suspects, Parker said. She said police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to the community. She urged anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide hotline at 512-477-3588.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two men shot, killed after fight outside North Austin game room