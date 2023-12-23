2 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Friday evening in Bluffton shopping center parking lot

Two men were fatally shot and another man was injured in a shooting that took place in a Bluffton shopping center parking lot Friday evening, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Several retail businesses including Marshall’s, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy share the parking lot.

Police received a call from a business in the center shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, reporting gunfire and a possible victim in the parking lot. Deputies found 26-year-old Rasheen Dupont, of Ridgeland, fatally shot, said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Minutes after the first call, a man rang 911 to report his friend had been shot. When deputies arrived near the Bluffton Parkway on-ramp to Fording Island Road, they found an injured 25-year-old man in a car, a Sheriff’s Office alert said. He was taken to a Savannah-area hospital.

On the way to the injured man in the car, emergency responders were on Buckingham Plantation Drive — near the Bluffton Township Fire District Station 33 — and saw a man lying in the road who had suffered gunshot wounds, Ott said. Responders pronounced 18-year-old Omarion Garvin, of St. Helena, dead at the scene.

Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said Saturday it wasn’t yet clear whether the three men injured in shooting incident at 1460 Fording Island Road knew each other. As of Saturday morning, Viens said no arrests had been made in relation to the shooting.

Details about the incident are under investigation. Anyone with information about the Friday night shooting can call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Editor’s note: Story was updated at 6:30 p.m. to add the names of retailers in the center.