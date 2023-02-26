2 killed, 11 injured after pickup truck crashes into group of Arizona bicyclists

Police arrested a man after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into a group of bicyclists Saturday in Goodyear, Arizona, leaving two dead and 11 hospitalized with injuries.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, faces several charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault, and causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, the Goodyear Police Department said Sunday.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. as a large group was riding on Cotton Lane Bridge, police said in a news release.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another rider died at the hospital. One of those victims was a local resident, and the other was visiting from out of state, according to police.

The 11 other victims were taken to three different hospitals with various injuries, police said. One victim remained in life-threatening condition as of Sunday morning, police said, adding that "several others were seriously injured."

The driver of the truck remained at the scene. It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Parts of Cotton Lane were closed Saturday while authorities investigate.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com