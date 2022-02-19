2 killed, 2 injured in apartment complex shooting, Durham police say

An overnight shooting at a Durham apartment complex left two men dead and two injured, police said early Saturday.

Durham police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road shortly before 1:25 a.m., Lt. Jackie Werner, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.

Officers found four men who had been shot, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, Werner said.

The two other men were taken to a local hospital, Werner said. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other man’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating.

At least 23 people have been shot in Durham this year, four of them fatally.

The city’s fourth homicide of this year came a week ago, when a 38-year-old man was found fatally shot on Calvin Street in the eastern part of Durham, The News & Observer previously reported.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is asked to contact Investigator Sokal at 919-560-4440, ext. 29238, or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests, and callers don’t have to identify themselves.