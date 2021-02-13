2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

Police patrol the A line subway train bound to Inwood, after NYPD deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system following deadly attacks, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, in New York. Authorities say an unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbing attacks in the New York City subways that have left two people dead. New York police say the assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said.

The assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday, New York Police Department officials said during a news conference.

Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.

Police said they were searching for a man they suspect could be behind all of the attacks. They were reviewing subway security camera footage as part of the investigation. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line.

One of the victims was discovered dead on a train in Queens at about midnight on Friday with several stab wounds to his neck and torso. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

The two nonfatal attacks — one involving a 67-year-old man and the other involving a 43-year-old man — also occurred in upper Manhattan.

In response, NYPD officials said they would deploy an additional 500 officers into the subway system throughout the city as a safety measure.

“To the victims, to the victims’ families, we are 100% committed to getting justice … to bring closure to the families of this terrible incident,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said during the news conference.

