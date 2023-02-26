2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side
A deadly quadruple shooting killed two men and injured a man and a woman on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred on the 10300 block of Greensboro Street around 2:30 a.m., Detroit police said. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive, but said officers recovered a shotgun at the scene.
More:Suspect in Michigan hit-and-run returned to US
More:Man gets 46-60 years for killing Detroit officer, 2nd man
The two injured are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Early morning shooting in Detroit leaves 2 dead, 2 injured