2 killed, 2 injured at Southeast Georgia motel, GBI investigating

Two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting Wednesday at a hotel in Claxton, Georgia.

Officers with the Claxton Police Department and deputies from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls about a shooting at about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Relax Inn on US Highway 301.

Officers located four shooting victims.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two of the victims were later pronounced dead.

They are identified as Shalonde A’Jessica Stevens, 27, of Statesboro, and Taylor Samone Clark, 26, of Statesboro.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The victims’ bodies will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab where autopsies will be performed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611, or the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: