2 killed, 2 injured after vehicles collide in Foothill Farms crash, Sacramento Metro Fire says

Two people were killed and two were injured on Sunday afternoon in a Sacramento County crash involving at least two vehicles.

The crash occurred about 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Elkhorn and Andrea boulevards in the Foothill Farms section of the county, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, confirmed the two fatalities, and he reported the two people injured in the crash were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Wilbourn could not provide details about the number of vehicles involved or the circumstances of the incident. A photo from the scene of the crash appears to show at least two cars in the roadway.