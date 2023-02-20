2 killed, 2 seriously injured in stabbings at Central Kitsap addiction recovery home

Two people were killed and two were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries after a series of stabbings at a recovery home on Central Valley Road Sunday night, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

One person, a 29-year-old Bellevue man, identified as a resident of the home in the 9000 block of Central Valley Road, was taken into custody by law enforcement just after they arrived at the residence shortly before 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Lt. Ken Dickinson, a spokesman for the office, said the man was taken to St. Michael Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then booked into the Kitsap County Jail on counts of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held without bail.

Dickinson said residents of the home called 911 at 8:45 p.m. saying that a person was inside the home stabbing people. As a Washington State Patrol trooper and a deputy arrived, they found the 29-year-old man crawling in some bushes holding a butcher knife.

Inside the home, investigators found two people who had been killed and two people who had serious, life-threatening injuries, Dickinson said. One of the victims was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and the other was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, he said.

Dickinson identified one of the deceased as a 51-year-old resident of the home. The other, he said, was a woman who had not yet been identified. She had been visiting someone at the home, he said.

Detectives had an initial interview with the 29-year-old suspect, who Dickinson said was a resident of the home, a residence for people who are in recovery for addiction.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kitsap addiction recovery home stabbing leaves 2 dead, 2 injured