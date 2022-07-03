2 Killed, 3 Cops Wounded In Texas By Suspect With Assault-Style Rifle And 'Battle Belt'

Two people were killed and four others wounded — including three police officers — when a man with an assault-style rifle and a “battle belt” opened fire in a Texas town late Saturday.

The unidentified shooter later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. But police ordered local residents in a neighborhood in Haltom City in the Dallas-Forth Worth metropolitan area to remain indoors during the chaotic scene while they hunted for him.

As a crowd gathered to find out what the commotion was an officer ordered people to leave the area, reported The Dallas Morning News.

“Please leave,” there’s an “active shooter in the area,” the officer said. “He is armed. Please leave for your safety. He’s shot multiple people already,” he warned.

An unidentified man was found dead in the driveway of the home where the shooter first opened fire, and a woman was found deceased inside, police officials revealed at a press conference. Another woman who called police was also shot; her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The three officers shot were all expected to recover.

The motive for the shootings was unknown as of late Saturday night.

The shooter was also found with a handgun. His “battle belt” held other unspecified tactical gear.

Texas rangers are investigating.

In related Texas mass shooting news, a 19-year-old San Antonio resident was arrested earlier in the week and charged with making terroristic threats linked to an alleged planned attack on an Amazon delivery station in the city where he’s an employee.

An AR-15 rifle was confiscated where Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio Police Department.

TERRORISTIC THREATS ARREST: On June 27, Officers responded to the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way, an Amazon Delivery Station, for a threats report. Officers spoke with several people who reported hearing the suspect, an employee, say he was planning a mass shooting at the location. pic.twitter.com/CheJOdpZlE — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 29, 2022

Detectives were immediately notified and acquired credible information to believe the suspect’s comments were taken as a legitimate potential mass shooting threat. SAPD Covert operations, along with the Street Crimes Unit, were able to quickly locate & detain the suspect. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 29, 2022

From the time SAPD received the initial call, to the time the suspect was in custody, was about a few hours. An arrest warrant was obtained, and the suspect, Rodolfo Aceves, was taken into custody for Terroristic Threats. Detectives seized an AR-15 from the suspect’s location. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 29, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

