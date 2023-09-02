2 killed, 3 injured after crash involving 2 cars in Huntington Park
Two people were killed and three others were injured, two critically, after a car crash in Huntington Park, according to authorities.
Two people were killed and three others were injured, two critically, after a car crash in Huntington Park, according to authorities.
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
Everything you need to know about gap insurance including how gap insurance works, what it covers, and where to buy gap coverage.
Experts say it's about time we recognize the cultural importance of dolls.
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that most Americans aren't regularly masking anymore, and some "think less” of people who wear a mask in public.
Tesla’s Model S and X electric vehicles have already received two substantial price cuts throughout the year, but now there’s another one to entice consumers hesitant to jump on the EV train. Tesla has cut prices on these cars by 15 to 19 percent, depending on the model and trim. This price drop is not just for American consumers, as similar discounts have appeared throughout the globe, according to EV experts Electrek.
Meta may add a paid subscription option to Instagram and Facebook in Europe, according to The New York Times. The ad-free tier is meant to address European Union (EU) regulations that have diminished some of Meta’s most lucrative data-collection methods. The company said in April that advertising in the EU made up 10 percent of the company’s total revenue.
Globalstar, a satellite network operator backed by Apple, has purchased launches from SpaceX worth $64 million, according to regulatory filings. The launches, which are scheduled for 2025, will send at least 17 new satellites to low Earth orbit to replenish Globalstar’s existing constellation. Globalstar entered into a $327 million purchase agreement with MDA for those satellites in February last year, with Rocket Lab acting as subcontractor supplying the spacecraft chassis.
Adam Driver, star of "Ferrari," revealed on Thursday that he wasn't allowed to drive any Ferraris in a biopic of famed Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
Inside you'll find a testament to automation's growing global influence, in the form of 100 autonomous robots. The robots, called Rookies, weave in and out between people and deliver parcels, coffee and lunch to Naver's employees, all using 5G. Naver Labs, the company's R&D division, launched using the new headquarters as a test bed for the Rookies.
The biggest news stories this morning: JLab's insanely small wireless earbuds fit on a keyring, Philips Hue gets into home surveillance with its new Secure cameras, Our verdict on 'Starfield'.
Did you know your gender may impact your car insurance rates? If you’re wondering which gender pays more for car insurance, here’s what to know.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — save over 70% right now.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.
"Now with 200% more air!"
"There really is a calming, sort of wisdom you receive with age,” says Smart. "You appreciate things a lot more."
New vehicles are required to have an emergency trunk release inside to prevent people from being stuck, but the latch mechanism can crack in some Kia models.
More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers love them, too.
"I'm just going to be dirty. I've embraced the dust."