2 killed, 3 injured in deadly Westwood crash
Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a violent crash in Westwood on Saturday night. Los Angeles police received reports of a major collision on the 1500 block of S. Sepulveda Boulevard around 6 p.m. Arriving officers found two vehicles at the scene with five people involved. Two victims were trapped inside the wrecked vehicles — one in each car — and required extrication. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/1-killed-4-injured-in-deadly-westwood-crash/