2 killed, 3 injured after gunfire at Tacoma venue, no suspect identified

TACOMA, Wash. - Three people were injured, and two killed, after gunfire broke out at a Tacoma venue early Sunday morning.

Tacoma Police say some sort of altercation occurred at a venue near Sixth Ave and N Oakes St around 1:30 a.m. Authorities have not provided specifics on what exactly happened, but it escalated into shots fired.

The suspect started shooting, and at least four people not involved in the fight were hit.

Five people were shot, and one person was killed. The rest were taken to the hospital, where a second person died.

Two victims have serious injuries and another has non-life-threatening injuries.

Tacoma Police are investigating this as a double homicide.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been identified. There is no description of the suspect, either.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call 911 immediately.