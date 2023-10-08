2 killed, 3 others injured in Inglewood shooting

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in a shooting in Inglewood Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of W. Manchester Boulevard and S. 11th Avenue in Inglewood, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to FOX 11.

The LACoFD said they transported five people to the hospital, but didn't provide any information on their conditions, though Inglewood PD confirmed that three were in "super-critical" condition, and two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. gave FOX 11 more details on the shooting. According to Butts five men in their 50s were sitting in a car in a parking lot, when another car drove in and shot at them.

Two of those men were killed in the shooting, one was in critical condition Saturday night, and the other two were expected to survive.

Images from SkyFOX showed a large police and fire presence in the area, with police seemingly investigating at least two cars in a nearby parking lot, one of which appeared to have one of its windows shot out.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. Officials told FOX 11 they're searching for surveillance video from nearby businesses to help piece together what happened.

No other information was immediately available.