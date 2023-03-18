2 killed, 3 wounded in Columbus shooting

Two people died and three were injured following a shooting in Columbus early Saturday morning.

Columbus Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of South High Street at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, WBNS reported.

Officers discovered four people suffering gunshot wounds as they arrived on scene, a spokesperson for Columbus Police told WBNS.

One of the victims succumbed to their injury and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:18 a.m.

The other three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

After the three hospitalizations, a fifth, adult victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound, the spokesperson said. The fifth victim was in life-threatening condition.

Columbus Police did not confirm which of the four victims that were admitted to the hospitals died; however, they did confirm that a second person succumbed to their injury.

No arrests were made at the time of questioning. It is currently unknown if officers have a lead on a suspect.

Columbus Police led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.