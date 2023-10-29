2 killed, 4 injured when gunfire erupts at party full of teens, Ohio cops say

Police in Ohio are investigating after they say a shooting at a Halloween party left four people injured and two dead, some of whom were teenagers, news outlets reported.

Officers were called to a home in Mansfield on Friday, Oct. 27, after multiple 911 calls began coming in, WKYC reported.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but there’s two people in my room that are shot. They’re bleeding. They’re bleeding bad,” one caller reported, according to WJW.

“There’s been a whole bunch of gunshots people are running everywhere,” another caller said, according to the station.

When police arrived they found a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old dead inside the home, WKYC reported. After investigating, they determined four other people, between ages 14 and 19, had also been shot, according to WEWS.

A Halloween party was taking place that night, with roughly 50 people were there, mostly teens, police said, according to WJW.

Witnesses were not able to give a description of the suspect, WKYC reported.

Police have not released the identities of the victims and are investigating the incident, WEWS reported. They are asking anyone with information to call the Mansfield Police Department at 419-755-9729.

Mansfield is about 70 miles northeast of Columbus.

