2 killed, 4 others hurt in Greensboro shooting, police say

Greensboro police are investigating after two people were killed and four others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night, WXLV reported.

Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue. At the scene, officers found two people who had been shot. Four other shooting victims later showed up at a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed two of the people who were shot died. Family members told Channel 9 that one of the victims who died, Kaneycha Turner, was from Statesville.

Authorities are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. It was not clear if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

