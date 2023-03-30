2 killed, 5 injured at shooting outside rapper Yo Gotti’s Memphis restaurant, cops say

A shooting outside a Memphis restaurant left two people dead and five others injured, police said.

At 11:17 p.m. on March 29, the Memphis Police Department said it responded to a shooting at Privé, a restaurant owned by rapper and Memphis native Yo Gotti.

Police said they found two men with gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Five other people, four men and a woman, were also injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

The names of the victims were not released, but police said the male victims were ages 37, 35, 31, and 30, and the female victim was 25 years old.

After an initial investigation, police said they believe the shooting “stemmed from an altercation that started inside the club.”

Evidence markers outside the restaurant showed that around 40 bullets had been fired in the shootout, WHBQ reported.

Memphis police confirm a shooting tonight @YoGotti ‘s restaurant Prive in Hickory Hill. It appears at least one person is dead. Stay with #wreg for the latest #prive pic.twitter.com/NRrZ5TD6Pf — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) March 30, 2023

Rapper Yo Gotti, born and raised in Memphis, is a part owner of Privé, according to the New York Daily News.

Arthur Horne, a lawyer for Yo Gotti and his mother, told WREG they were devastated by the shooting.

“On behalf of Privé, they’ve been in business for ten years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” Horne told WREG.

Horne also disputed that the fight leading to the shooting happened in the restaurant, according to WREG.

“Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot,” he told WREG.

Privé was previously shut down in 2021 following the shooting death of Yo Gotti rival Young Dolph, just miles from the restaurant, iHeartRadio Music News reported.

However, authorities did not say if there were threats made against the restaurant or if it was closed as a precaution, according to iHeartRadio Music News.

Breaking news @MEM_PoliceDept shut down Prive and businesses near by as a precaution since @YoGotti has connections with the business and past interactions with now dead rapper Young Dolph. #PrayingForPeace @FOX13Memphis — Yasser A. Kishk (@yakishk) November 17, 2021

Yo Gotti himself has not spoken publicly about the shooting.

