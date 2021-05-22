2 killed, 5 others hurt after crash in Sacramento County, officials say

Two people were killed and five others were hurt after a crash in Sacramento County on Friday night, according to the fire department. Officials said a Mustang convertible was driving on westbound Striker Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told authorities the Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed, the California Highway Patrol said. At the same time, a Chevy Malibu was traveling around 50 mph on northbound National Drive, when the Mustang ran a stop sign and crashed into the Chevy, CHP said. Officials said the Mustang then overturned and the two rear passengers were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and front passenger of the Mustang were taken to the hospital with major injuries. The two women and a child inside the Chevy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The intersection of National Drive and Striker Avenue will be closed until around 11 p.m. No other details were released.

