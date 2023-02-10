2 killed, 5 wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming

A Palestinian plowed a car into a crowded bus stop in east Jerusalem on Friday, killing two people, including a six-year-old, and injuring five others before being shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said, the latest escalation as violence grips the contested capital. (Feb. 10)

  • Palestinian driver ploughs into bus stop killing two Israelis

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Two Israelis including a child were killed by a Palestinian driver who rammed his car into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israeli police said. The driver, a 31-year-old from East Jerusalem, was shot dead at the scene by officers, police said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and ordered security forces to be reinforced, and the U.S. Office of Palestinian affairs said it was working with both sides to prevent escalation.

