2 killed, 5 wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming

Reuters

The United States and Britain on Friday sanctioned eight Bulgarians for alleged corruption, including the country’s wealthiest man and a former minister who allegedly profited illegally from deals involving Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant and Russian energy firms. The coordinated actions were aimed at countering “systemic corruption ... that resulted in illicit personal gain, undermined the country’s democratic institutions, and perpetuated its corrosive dependence on Russian energy sources,” the U.S. Treasury said in a statement. Bulgaria, a member of NATO and the European Union, ranks among Europe’s most corrupt countries, according to the Transparency International advocacy group, and has been criticized for failing to root out corruption.