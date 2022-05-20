2 killed, 8 wounded in mass shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Chicago late Thursday night.

Police said it happened just after 10:40 p.m. outside a McDonald's. One of its windows was shattered during the shooting.

Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that a suspect was in custody and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities didn't immediately release the names and ages of the victims or the conditions of the wounded.

"I literally just got home, I walked into my apartment's lobby and I saw two girls running in," one witness told the station. "They looked just traumatized."

An investigation is underway.

Biden begins Asia trip: CBS News Flash May 20, 2022

What is monkeypox?

Head of DHS' Disinformation Governance Board discusses her resignation