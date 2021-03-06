2 killed and another injured in 3 overnight shootings in Pittsburgh

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 6—Two men were killed and a juvenile was injured in three separate shootings overnight in Pittsburgh.

In the first fatal shooting, police said a man was found dead in a vehicle when they responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired shortly after midnight Saturday on the 2700 block of Zephyr Avenue in Sheraden.

Investigators said the man, identified as Kristofer Lee Metzger, 35, of Pittsburgh suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said no suspect descriptions were obtained by police on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

In the second deadly shooting, an unidentified man was found shot and killed about two hours later on the 7600 block of Frankstown Avenue in Homewood.

Police said that at 2 a.m. they found the man face down in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into that fatal shooting is also ongoing.

Earlier Friday night, police responded to a call of a shooting on the 7200 block of Tioga Street in Homewood South.

When police and rescue crews arrived, they found a juvenile male who had been shot in the back of his left leg.

He was alert and transported to a local hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

