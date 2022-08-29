Two people were shot and killed at a Safeway grocery store in East Bend Sunday night, Bend Police reported.

A third person, who police said they believed was the shooter, also died.

Bend Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend at about 7 p.m. They issued an alert to the public via social media at about 7:30 p.m. asking them to avoid the area.

Police reported they believe the shooter entered the grocery store through the west entrance and shot someone right inside the doors. The shooter then continued through the store, shooting and killing an additional person.

Police found the person believed to be the shooter dead in the store. There were rumors early in the night of a possible additional shooter. Bend Police in its report said the initial investigation revealed that "at least one shooter" was at the grocery store.

"Initial reports indicate that Bend Police did not fire any shots at the scene," according to a news release from police.

Police as of 9:20 p.m. had not released the names of the shooter or the two victims who died.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 2 killed in Bend Safeway shooting