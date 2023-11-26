2 killed in deadly Atmore car crash: ALEA

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two men Saturday morning after one of them was travelling in the wrong direction.

According to ALEA, Augustine Beene, 29, and Antonio Minniefield, 49, were killed after their cars crashed head-on I-65 near the 51 mile marker about 12 miles south of Atmore.

Investigators say Beene was traveling in the wrong direction which lead to the crash.

Both drivers were found deceased at the scene when troopers arrived.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating the crash.

