2 killed after driver fleeing police smashes into car in Panorama City

Two people were killed when a driver who was fleeing police smashed into their car in Panorama City on Tuesday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department personnel said officers received a call about a stolen truck around 7:30 p.m. A pursuit began shortly after on El Dorado Avenue.

The chase ended when the driver of the stolen Toyota Tacoma rammed into a silver sedan at the intersection of Lanark Street and Woodman Avenue. The impact killed the driver and passenger of the sedan; they were pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokesperson.

Police have not identified the victims.

The driver of the truck fled on foot but was quickly detained by police. A passenger in the truck also was arrested. Both were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated and were to be booked.

Their identities were not provided by police.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.

