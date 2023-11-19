2 killed during separate overnight crashes in Raleigh, Durham; I-40 lanes reopened

Update: All eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at the South Miami Boulevard exit have reopened Sunday following an early morning pickup truck accident that killed the driver, Durham police said.

It is one of two fatal crashes that happened early Sunday morning in the Triangle.

In Raleigh, an accident on Capital Boulevard at about 2 a.m. left one dead and another injured, Raleigh police said. The second person has been hospitalized.

The other deadly wreck happened in Durham, where police said at about 12:45 a.m., Hector Reyna Gutierrez, 45, of Raleigh, veered off I-40 East near Page Road. He struck a concrete beam and support beams for an overhead highway sign and died at the scene.

“Due to this crash, the eastbound lanes of I-40 between the Page Road and Miami Boulevard exits remain closed and are not expected to reopen for several more hours,” Durham police said in a news release. “All traffic is being diverted onto South Miami Blvd.”

Durham police asked that anyone with information call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450.