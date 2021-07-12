42 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence: Chicago police
Chicago weekend violence has left at least 42 people shot, including 10 people killed, police said.
Police say none of the wounded suffer from life-threatening injuries
India's full rollout of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Monday. Dr. Reddy's had received about 3 million first doses by June 1 and about 360,000 doses of the second by early this month, the company and the Indian government have said. "As a matter of responsibility, we would not like to announce a full-fledged commercial launch until we have an equivalent quantity (of the second dose)," Dr. Reddy's said in an e-mail to Reuters.
Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year on Sunday.That also comes with 77 new cases in the state of New South Wales, the highest daily number of cases this year.The state is currently battling an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta variant.Its biggest city Sydney - with a population of 5 million - is already under another hard lockdown.State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she expected case numbers to rise. "We can't stress enough the importance of not only following the rules but also realising the risk.""If you don't worry about yourself, that's your decision, but think about your closest family members, your closest people in your life, they are the people who are most impacted."Of Sunday's cases, 33 were people who had spent time in the community while infectious.That means that the three-week lockdown in Sydney and its surroundings will likely be extended. "The length of time of the lockdown is dependent on all of us."Australia has done much better than other developed countries in keeping its COVID-19 numbers relatively low. But its vaccination rollout has been sluggish, due to supply constraints and changing medical advice with regard to its shots.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia reported its first locally contracted COVID-19 death of the year on Sunday and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the numbers in and around the country's biggest city Sydney, already under a hard lockdown, are expected to rise. "I'll be shocked if it's less than 100 this time tomorrow, of additional new cases," Berejiklian told a televised briefing.
Police believe the boy was the intended target
As talks for Taiwan to access BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine via two major Taiwanese companies reached a head last week, the German firm's Chinese sales agent put forward a template contract seeking access to Taiwanese medical records. The clause sparked alarm, as such a requirement would be anathema for Taiwan's government, long wary of Beijing's attempts at influence over the democratic island, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "The other side did propose such a contract template, which made negotiators in Taiwan and the Taiwan government feel puzzled and troubled, but after talks, the other side stopped insisting and adjusted it in a short time," the source said.
What else says college football quite like arguing over a game from 17 years ago?
Stunning ocean views included Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
West Melbourne PoliceAs a Florida mother was preparing to leave work on a Friday last month, she received a horrifying phone call from her babysitter.Her three-year-old son, Jameson Nance, had drowned in the bathtub, the 25-year-old babysitter, Joshua Manns, allegedly told her.The mother rushed to home to the West Melbourne apartment complex to find her son dead in the bathroom, though Manns was nowhere in sight. He had not called for medical assistance.After two weeks on the run, Manns was foun
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize, before becoming mired in a gruesome internal conflict that has drawn global outrage.
Bassem Awadallah, the primary defendant in a sedition case that has shaken Jordan over the past few months, recently alleged that he was tortured while held in detention, his U.S.-based lawyer told the Associated Press on Sunday.Why it matters: The allegation comes to light on the eve of Monday's verdict, which will decide whether Awadallah, who has American, Jordanian and Saudi citizenship, is guilty of sedition and incitement charges. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub
PARIS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Air France-KLM has launched a tender to "renew and extend" the medium-haul fleets of Dutch unit KLM and the French and Dutch arms of low-cost subsidiary Transavia, a spokesperson for the Franco-Dutch airlines group said on Monday. The company confirmed the tender after Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith was quoted as saying Air France-KLM had approached Airbus and Boeing about 160 jets. A competition for medium-haul jets would typically pit the Airbus A321neo family against the Boeing 737 MAX, although Air France has also ordered the smaller Canadian-designed A220 jet for its French operation.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -The Chinese sales agent for Germany's BioNTech SE said on Sunday it had signed a deal to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, part of a drawn-out and highly politicised process for the island to access the shots. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing an agreement the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of Taiwan's inoculation programme, the government agreed to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines, which would be donated to Taiwan's government for distribution.
President Joe Biden will host New York City's Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and law enforcement leaders from around the country to talk about reducing crime. Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and the likely next mayor of New York, plus Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and San Jose, California, Mayor Sam Liccardo are among those expected to attend the meeting Monday, according to the White House.
A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal chief adviser, Bassem Awadallah, and a minor royal to 15 years in jail for their involvement in an alleged plot to bring a deposed crown prince to power instead of the king. The military court said it had confirmed evidence backing the charges against the pair and that they had both been determined to harm the monarchy by pushing former heir to the throne Prince Hamza as an alternative to King Abdullah. "The two defendants held views that are against the political system and the monarchy and sought to create chaos and sedition in Jordanian society," said the judge.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -A World Health Organization (WHO) committee said on Monday that human genome editing technologies to treat serious disease should be shared more generously, to allow poorer nations to benefit from the highly dynamic scientific field. "WHO should work with others to encourage relevant patent holders to help ensure equitable access to human genome editing interventions," the 18-member committee said in a report, which covered a wide range of governance structures and processes. The panel of gene editing experts was established in late 2018 after a Chinese scientist said he had edited the genes of twin babies to make then resistant to HIV infection.
Expect White House to face 'a lot of pressure' on Guantanamo amid Afghanistan withdrawal, defense attorney says
The death toll from the June 24 collapse of the Surfside, Fla., condominium has climbed to 94, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a briefing Monday morning.The big picture: The search and rescue mission transitioned to a recovery mission last Wednesday. Of the victims, at least 83 have been identified and 80 next-of-kin notifications have been made, Levine Cava said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free22 people remain pot
Slovenia's right-wing prime minister has brushed off opposition calls for his government to resign in the wake of a referendum in which voters overwhelmingly rejected proposed changes to a water management law seen as harmful to the environment. Janez Jansa's government approved the amendments in March but ecologists forced a referendum amid claims that the proposed legislation would threaten the environment and diminish water quality. The turnout for Sunday's referendum was the highest since 2007 for such a vote in Slovenia - 46.15% - which is seen as reflecting high public interest in the issue.