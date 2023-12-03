2 killed in fiery Myrtle Beach-area collision Saturday night

Two people died after their car hit a tree and caught fire Saturday night in a rural area south of Loris, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:55 p.m., according to Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 1994 Buick sedan was traveling on Roman Road, off Red Bluff Road, when it veered off the pavement and collided with a tree, Bolt said in a statement. Both passengers were killed, according to Bolt.

Horry County Fire Rescue went to the scene and reported that the vehicle fire was under control, according to a Saturday night Facebook post.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.