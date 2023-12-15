2 killed in head-on collision on Jackson Road in Sacramento County, Metro Fire says

A head-on collision Thursday night in eastern Sacramento County has killed two motorists and injured another person, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about 8:20 p.m. for a report of a collision at the intersection of Jackson and Excelsior roads, according to the CHP’s traffic incident page.

There was significant damage to both cars, said Metro Fire Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the agency.

A spokesman for the CHP’s East Sacramento office wasn’t immediately available Friday morning.

One person was evaluated for injuries and released at the scene, Wilbourn said.