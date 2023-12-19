2 killed in Iron Range crash

Dec. 19—SAND LAKE, Minn. — Two people were killed on Monday afternoon when their sedan was struck by a semitractor-trailer in this unorganized community north of Virginia on U.S. Highway 53.

The Minnesota State Patrol

reports

that driver Fernando Navarro Tibayan, 81, and passenger Filipinas Domingo Tibayan, 83, both of Britt, died in a collision when their Toyota Camry was struck broadside by the semi as the sedan was attempting to cross the highway's northbound lanes at Peppard Road.

According to investigators, the semi driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision on the snowy road. The driver was not under the influence of alcohol, authorities reported.