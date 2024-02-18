2 killed in Lamont shooting, deputies investigating: KCSO

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Lamont on Saturday night.

According to KCSO, deputies from the Lamont Substation and Metropolitan Patrol were dispatched to the 10300 block of Tatum Street at approximately 7:32 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies were seen investigating the area near Hope Lane.

Upon their arrival, deputies say they located two unresponsive men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the victims will be released at a later time by the Kern County coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

