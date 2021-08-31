2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.
U.S. troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan even though a small number of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies were unable to evacuate in time. Stateside, the White House pledged support to states hit by Hurricane Ida. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and The Washington Post's White House economics reporter Jeff Stein join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
The third issue of the comic book "La Borinqueña" has a new superhero, La La Liu or Lúz, a new character created by graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez.
"Everyone involved should be fired....They all need to be held responsible for this unmitigated disaster. Yes, Joe Biden too, fired," Hannity said.
Students said making TikToks and finding ways to laugh during the storm helped them cope with the reality of what was happening outside their windows.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to recall members of the House to take action on the Afghanistan withdrawal. CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what McCarthy and other GOP members would like to see done.
CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.
Reporter Shaquille Brewster offered an update after a confrontation during MSNBC's live Tropical Storm Ida coverage that he called "the wildest moment I've had on air."
The United States withdrew its last forces from Afghanistan Monday, the Pentagon said, after a chaotic evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies, ending U.S. involvement there after 20 years of conflict.The operation came to an end before the Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden, who has drawn heavy criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his handling of Afghanistan since the Taliban made rapid advances and took over Kabul earlier this month.General Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, said at a Pentagon briefing that the chief U.S. diplomat in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, was on the last flight out. "Every single U.S. service member is now out of Afghanistan. I can say that with 100% certainty,” McKenzie said.Failing to anticipate the Taliban would so quickly conquer the country, Washington and its NATO allies were forced into a hasty exit. They leave behind thousands of Afghans who helped Western countries and might have qualified for evacuation.General McKenzie said the final flights did not include some dozens of Americans who could not get to the airport."There's a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out. But I think if we'd stayed another 10 days, we wouldn't have gotten everybody out," McKenzie told reporters.More than 122,000 people have been airlifted out of Kabul since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban regained control of the country two decades after being removed from power by the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.Amid evacuations, a suicide bomb attack last week claimed by Islamic State killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans waiting by the airport gates.Monday's final departure took place after U.S. anti-missile defenses intercepted rockets fired at Kabul's airport.Tuesday's deadline for troops to leave was set by Biden, fulfilling an agreement reached with the Taliban by his predecessor, Donald Trump to end the United States' longest war.
Micah Green/Bloomberg via GettyCoronavirus infections are on the rise. Vaccination rates are lagging. Hospitals are filling up—and so are morgues. And yet a stubborn, right-wing governor not only refuses to take action to limit the virus’ transmission, he’s actively battling local authorities trying to protect their own communities.No, this isn’t Florida or Texas we’re talking about. It’s another Republican-led Southern state suffering a devastating summer COVID-19 surge: South Carolina.But as i
From what's happening in Afghanistan to the scenes following Hurricane Ida's devastating destruction in Louisiana, help is needed for rebuilding lives.
First images of the destruction left behind by the category 4 storm.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is standing by his decision to ban mask mandates in schools, even though a judge ruled against him. The state is experiencing record COVID-19 hospitalizations and an uptick in cases among children. Miami Herald reporter Ana Ceballos joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss the state of the pandemic in Florida.
Daily Beast/HandoutAmy Schneider’s fourth pregnancy was always going to be nerve-wracking.Beyond the traditional anxieties that come with childbirth, last week, the New Orleans resident was preparing to have her second child since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. This time, the Delta variant was raging in her state, and a trip to the hospital was not exactly risk-free.Then came word of Hurricane Ida.Even as Schneider, 36, and her husband Scott were debating on Saturday whether to evacuate
An outbreak at a Marin school affecting more than a dozen students, teachers and family members was traced to an unmasked, unvaccinated teacher. Kenny Choi shares details of the CDC's findings.
Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.
Afghan families have been crying for help as the last evacuation plane took off from Kabul on Monday.
Some of the residents of Hamilton on the Bay, the Edgewater apartment building that terminated the leases of all its tenants in May, are refusing to leave by the Sept. 17 deadline.
One of the many signs of the apocalypse vomited forth from the roiling guts of 2020 was a report from The New York Times about the arrival of “murder hornets,” an invasive species of insect known less impressively as the Asian giant hornet. These bugs are an issue not just because they’re huge and frightening, but also because they like to eat their tinier, less murder-y cousins and could devastate North American bee populations if left unchecked. They’re also hard to track down and kill.
(Bloomberg) -- Soybean and corn steadied in Chicago as investors weighed Hurricane Ida’s aftermath on key U.S. agriculture terminals.The storm is shaking up grain exports in the country’s busiest agricultural port ahead of the peak harvest season. Soy and corn futures declined Monday on prospects that disrupted shipments will cause domestic supply to back up, though the fallout could also hamper global availability. Some of the biggest trading houses are assessing damage to grain elevators and p
Florida officials say they have distributed more than $108 million in emergency rental assistance funds as of August 27, a significant increase from the $18.3 million disbursed at the end of July. The new figures, sent in an email Friday evening from the Florida Department of Children and Families, represent around 12 percent of the first round of funding the state received from the federal ...