2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.
Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.
Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds Sunday. At least two people have died, and more than 1 million were without power.
Sitting on his front porch, 70-year-old Theophilus Charles was still visibly in shock as he described Sunday night when Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, ripped through Louisiana and destroyed his home. At least one person was killed in Louisiana and more fatalities were expected, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters as Ida grinded north as a tropical storm. Virtually no one in Louisiana has electricity and many water systems are also out, Edwards said.
Reuters/Devika Krishna KumarLAFAYETTE, Louisiana—Rebecca Rome evacuated New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. That Hurricane Ida arrived on the 16th anniversary of that nightmare was not lost on her as Louisiana woke up to the trail of devastation left behind by the latest monster storm.“It was really nerve wracking all day yesterday,” Rome told The Daily Beast. “It was like we all have PTSD. It really brought back some bad memories.”Rome said her own family had made out OK, at least so
The fire began on the upper floors of the 20-storey building before spreading to lower levels, the fire brigade said on Twitter.Early reports in local media, citing the mayor of the city, said no-one had been killed or injured and all residents had been successfully evacuated.
The challenges of effectively aiding the people of Haiti after the devastating earthquake are enormous and, seemingly, insurmountable. But those of us engaged in humanitarian relief work globally know that with passionate commitment and creativity we can make a difference in rebuilding communities.
Weakened to a tropical depression, Ida brings relentless rain to Mississippi, Alabama
Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, bringing with it catastrophic levels of flooding and 150 mph winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S. mainland.
Helen Woodward Animal Center in Calfornia and Texas' Operation Kindness were among the U.S. animal rescues that helped shepherd shelter pets out of Louisiana before Hurricane Ida made landfall
The entire city of New Orleans remains without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and at least one person has died.
The city's energy company said the storm had caused “catastrophic transmission damage" on Sunday night.
Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters Monday, and utility repair crews rushed in, after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat.
The U.S. Gulf Coast braced on Sunday for what could be one of the strongest storms to hit the continental United States in years. As of Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Ida packed winds topping 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour), with minimum pressure recorded at 933 millibars (mb), and could gather more strength, forecasters said.
Three people were injured, two critically, in two crashes involving the same driver in Lakeview overnight.
Tropical Storm Nora is dropping heavy rains along the Gulf of California after weakening from a hurricane that set off floods and landslides on Mexico's Pacific coast, caused havoc in Puerta Vallarta and left at least one dead and seven missing. Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward battering itself by staying close to shore. In Jalisco state, officials said a teenager from Spain was killed Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane.
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, knocked out power to over 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans as the weakening storm churned northward. Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina, evoking memories of a disaster that killed more than 1,800 people in 2005 and devastated New Orleans. By late Monday afternoon, after dumping a deluge of rain in Louisiana and killing at least two people, Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression as its eye crawled through neighboring Mississippi.
Rescue teams fanned out across southeastern Louisiana as the remnants of Hurricane Ida continued to pose dangers for multiple states.
The power outage in New Orleans, meanwhile, heightened the city's vulnerability to flooding and left hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in sweltering summer heat.
In a tent encampment in the mountains of southern Haiti, where hundreds of villagers sought shelter after a powerful earthquake flattened their homes this month, a single charred cob of corn was the only food in sight. "I'm hungry and my baby is hungry," said Sofonie Samedy, gesturing to her pregnant stomach. Samedy had eaten only intermittently since the 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14 destroyed much of Nan Konsey, a remote farming village not far from the epicenter.
Ida, now a category four storm, is forecast to be one of the strongest to hit Louisiana in 150 years.