2 killed, at least 5 more shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, reports say

Two people were killed and several more shot at a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Cops swarmed the Altria Theater and nearby Monroe Park on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University shortly after 5 p.m. local time, CBS affiliate WTKR-TV reported.

Police did not immediately confirm reports of a shooting or any information about the number of victims. However, WTKR reported there have been two deaths and at least five more victims, some with grave and life-threatening injuries. “Two people were taken into police custody after the shooting,” the news outlet reported.

According to local CBS reporter Tyler Layne, VCU police issued an alert around 5:15 p.m. about a shooting near Monroe Park, advising people to seek shelter and remain indoors. About 30 minutes after the initial warning, VCU sent a follow-up alert saying it was safe to “resume normal activity” but told people to continue avoiding Monroe Park.

“There is no immediate threat to the public,” Richmond police tweeted around 6:30 p.m.

The Altria Theater was hosting graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools students throughout the day Tuesday.

Huguenot High’s graduation was scheduled for 4 p.m., according to the district website. Thomas Jefferson High was scheduled for a ceremony at 7 p.m., but it has since been postponed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to an incident that occurred this evening after an earlier graduation,” the district said in a statement.

———