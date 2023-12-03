2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-395 in Webster

Two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-395 in Webster.

According to state police, troopers responded to a wrong-way driver on Route 395 Southbound near Exit 3 in Webster around 10:17 p.m. While on the scene, the vehicle made contact with another vehicle.

Both operators sustained fatal injuries.

The victims’ names are not being released at this time. The operator of the first vehicle was a 31-year-old male from Auburn. The operator of the second vehicle was a 35-year-old female from Dayville, Connecticut.

No additional information is available and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW