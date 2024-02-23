2 killed when National Guard helicopter crashes in wooded area of northeast Mississippi

A National Guard helicopter crashed Friday afternoon during a training flight in northeast Mississippi, killing two Guardsmen, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on the social media network X.

The aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA-TV. The site is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

Today at approximately 2pm, the Mississippi National Guard experienced an Apache AH-64 helicopter crash during a routine training flight in Prentiss County. Tragically, both Guardsmen on board did not survive. Safety crews are currently working the scene of the crash with local… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 23, 2024

The helicopter was AH-64 Apache “flying a routine training flight,” the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

The National Guard and the sheriff did not immediately say how many people were aboard the helicopter and whether anyone was injured.

An employee who answered the phone in the sheriff’s department told The Associated Press that nobody in the department was available to answer additional questions about the crash.