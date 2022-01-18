2 killed in Riverside shooting identified, police seek person of interest

Jan. 18—Police identified two men who died after a shooting in Riverside on Monday night that also injured a third person.

Mark Osborn, 52, of Riverside, was pronounced dead at the scene and 35-year-old Richard Isaacs was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Riverside police Maj. Matt Sturgeon. A woman who lived at the Riverside home with Osborn and was engaged to him also was injured during the shooting.

Police are asking for a person of interest who was at the home at the time of the shooting to come forward with information. The man, not identified by Sturgeon, is not believed to have been involved in the gunfire and is not a suspect.

It's not clear who shot who at this time, Sturgeon said. The police department is working with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office and looking at ballistics and other evidence to learn more.

The initial investigation points toward a drug deal gone wrong or a planned robbery, Sturgeon said. Two guns were recovered from the scene, as well as marijuana and a white powder, he said.

"Our preliminary investigation looks like these people knew each other and there's definitely narcotics and drug activity involved in this situation," he said.

Police were called to the home in the 4500 block of Richland Drive around 7 p.m. after a woman reported she and her fiancé were shot.

"I'm shot in the leg and my fiancé's shot in the main artery," the caller said. "He's breathing bad."

The woman said they were shot by two males and that one left and the other was inside her utility room, according to dispatch records.

Sturgeon said Tuesday that police initially thought it was a hostage situation, prompting them to wait before entering the house.

We knew we had gunfire, we knew we had people that were injured," he said. "But at the same patrol was being set up to make an entry into the house. Until we could get the right people there, the right equipment there the decision was made to hold off a little before we made entry."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to help process evidence, but Riverside will handle the investigation.

"It's a tragic situation. It doesn't make a lot of sense," Sturgeon said. "We see it more and more, these type of things happening. So if somebody has any information that they feel they can offer in any way please contact the police department."

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.