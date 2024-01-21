2 killed in semitruck collision, head-on accident in Northeast El Paso

A man died after his car was struck by a semitruck on Friday at an intersection at the edge of Northeast El Paso near the Texas-New Mexico state line, police said.

The deadly collision occurred at 11:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at Gateway North Boulevard and State Line Drive, police said. There are stop signs on State Line Drive, but no stops on the Gateway.

A tractor-trailer was northbound on Gateway North when a 2020 Hyundai Elantra that was eastbound on State Line Drive "pulled out in front of him" and the semitruck hit the car, a police news release stated.

The driver of the Elantra was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been officially released pending notification of family, a police spokesman said. The truck driver, Marc Estiverne, 49, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

This is the same intersection where a 20-year-old woman was killed in a similar T-bone collision when her car entered into the path of an SUV on Gateway North last month.

Driver dies after head-on collision in Northeast El Paso

An El Paso man died at a hospital following a head-on collision two weeks ago on a Northeast El Paso street, police officials said over the weekend.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 3:13 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the 5000 block of Tetons Drive near Diana Drive in the neighborhood of Magoffin Middle School, police said.

Amador Yamil Garcia, 51, a Central-area resident, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry eastbound Tetons when for unknown reasons he veered left into the westbound side and collided head-on with a 2021 Chrysler Voyager.

Garcia was taken to hospital, where he died at day later, police said. The Voyager's driver, Luis Alfonso Chavez, 69, of Northeast El Paso, received what police described as minor injuries.

According to Police Department numbers, there have been four traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year compared with eight at this time last year.

