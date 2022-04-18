2 killed in separate Alexandria shootings on Easter Sunday

Two people died in separate shootings in Alexandria on Easter Sunday, according to police.

The first happened around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of England Drive when an argument turned violent, reads a release from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found an unconscious man who wasn't breathing with a wound to his torso. Witnesses told deputies about the involvement of two others who were at the scene, and those people were detained.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 9:30 p.m., an Alexandria Police Department officer on patrol heard gunshots around the area of Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. He soon heard more gunshots from different areas, according to a release from the department.

As they continued to investigate, they were alerted that a 21-year-old Alexandria man, Kingie Coutee, had been brought to Rapides Regional Medical Center. He died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, it reads.

Detectives went to the hospital and, while there, an 18-year-old woman arrived with a gunshot wound to her left leg. She had been shot in the Third Street and Willow Glen River Road area, but her wound was not life-threatening, reads the release.

Detectives soon were notified about a 21-year-old man, shot in his right leg, brought into Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Both victims were treated and released. Detectives interviewed both.

Investigations are continuing in both incidents.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff, Alexandria Police investigate 2 fatal Easter shootings