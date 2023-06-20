2 killed in separate hit-and-run crashes last week; Pueblo police investigating homicide

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has identified two people who were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes over the past week in Pueblo.

Martin William Martinez, 37, of Pueblo, was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in the 900 block of West Arroyo Avenue. Martinez was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was declared dead there.

Police recovered the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of East Evans Avenue, but have not made any related arrests. Sgt. Frank Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department stated that police believe they have identified an individual who was in the vehicle before the crash, but are working to prove the individual was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Cpl. Chris Alarid at 719-553-3210. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Cotter also identified Jonathan Weinell, 65, who died of injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, June 13.

Danny Espinoza, 40, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting Weinell in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue in a maroon Jeep.

Espinoza allegedly fled the scene on foot but was detained by witnesses before police arrived.

Pueblo PD said in a news release its investigation "revealed that Espinoza had driven into the opposite lanes of travel and struck the victim standing outside his parked vehicle."

Espinoza was investigated for driving under the influence and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on suspicion of vehicular homicide, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and careless driving resulting in death.

He will make a first appearance in court on June 21.

Pueblo police investigating city's 10th homicide

Pueblo police are also actively investigating a homicide. Shortly after 6:42 a.m. Monday, police found a man dead on scene in the 1000 block of East River Street, after "receiving information on shots fired" in the area.

Pueblo PD's Crimes Against Persons detectives and Crime Scene Investigations Unit are investigating the homicide.

The victim has yet to be identified by the Pueblo County coroner. This is the 10th reported homicide in Pueblo in 2023.

No further details on the homicide investigation are available at this time, according to Pueblo police.

