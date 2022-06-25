2 killed, several wounded in shooting at Oslo nightclub, police say
At least two people were killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Oslo, Norway, early Saturday morning, according to Norwegian authorities.
The Oslo Police District reported that several shots were fired at a nightclub. Police confirmed that at least two people were killed and several more seriously wounded.
A suspect was in custody, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
Public broadcaster NRK and other local media said the attack occurred at a popular gay bar and nightclub, according to Reuters. Oslo is scheduled to hold its Pride parade on Saturday.
Reuters reported that approximately 10 people were believed to have been wounded. A local newspaper cited by Reuters said police told reporters that three people were severely wounded.
A journalist for NRK said he "saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," according to Reuters.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
