2 killed, several wounded in shooting at Oslo nightclub, police say

At least two people were killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Oslo, Norway, early Saturday morning, according to Norwegian authorities.

The Oslo Police District reported that several shots were fired at a nightclub. Police confirmed that at least two people were killed and several more seriously wounded.

A suspect was in custody, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Public broadcaster NRK and other local media said the attack occurred at a popular gay bar and nightclub, according to Reuters. Oslo is scheduled to hold its Pride parade on Saturday.

Reuters reported that approximately 10 people were believed to have been wounded. A local newspaper cited by Reuters said police told reporters that three people were severely wounded.

A journalist for NRK said he "saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," according to Reuters.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

