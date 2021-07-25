2 killed in double shooting on I-85 entrance ramp ID'd
Two men were shot and killed inside a car on the entrance ramp to I-85 at Duke Street on Friday.
Part of Queens is on heightened alert following a group attack on a man walking a dog.
Officials say around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, an NYU security guard stabbed his supervisor multiple times following a verbal dispute.
Phil Valentine’s family urges listeners to get the shotHost sang ‘Vaxman’ Beatles parody and touted choiceTennessee hospital grapples with Delta and vaccine hesitancy First lady Jill Biden comforts Adriana Lyttle, 12, as she receives her vaccine in Nashville, Tennessee, in June. Photograph: Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty Images A conservative radio host in Tennessee who urged listeners not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has changed track and called on listeners to get the shot, after contracting the
The 55-year-old Welshman followed up a 62 with a 68 on Sunday to win the biggest championship of his career.
The Gators are the defending division champions, but they lose a lot from a record-breaking 2020 offense including their starting quarterback and top-three receivers.
What A.J. Cann said about South Carolina’s new coach and his own new assignment in the NFL.
On Wednesday, Maria Taylor announced that after eight years, she was not going to resign with ESPN. By Friday, the […] The post Maria Taylor signs with NBC after parting ways with ESPN appeared first on TheGrio.
Typhoon In-fa hit China's east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday after people living near the sea were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled and the public was ordered to stay indoors. The typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, state TV reported, citing the national weather agency. The typhoon earlier dumped rain on Taiwan and knocked down tree branches, but no deaths or injuries were reported.
KABUL (Reuters) -The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.
With all the talk of conference realignment lately, we're revisiting the 20 most valuable college football programs. Where is Ohio State?
Despite trade rumors, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan insists the team is not actively shopping center Evgeny Kuznetsov.
In the time it takes to set the table, you can have piping hot fresh corn ready for supper.
Investors are now able to fund their retirement accounts with hitherto forbidden real property, mortgages, and other real-estate assets.
No one has “had it” with Megyn Kelly more than MSNBC's Tiffany Cross, who dedicated a segment of her show, “The Cross Connection,” to addressing the former Fox News host’s repeated attacks on prominent Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle -- and Cross did not hold back in her reproach. On Saturday’s episode of “The Cross Connection,” Cross took "a slightly different approach” from her usual current events coverage by addressing someone “completely irrelevant.” “I’m speaking, of course,
The relationship between high school sweethearts turns toxic, culminating in a fatal shooting with allegations of abuse that would leave their families shattered and their small town of Griffin, Georgia, divided over the evidence in the case.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.
Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.
Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.
Trinity Bethune's excitement over buying her first car was dampened by a "racial slur" from North Carolina Honda dealership, she told ABC11.