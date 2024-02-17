2 killed in shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD
Two people were shot and killed in Brooklyn Friday, police say.
Masciangelo will never forget his debut with the Hornets.
Whether you're lounging or exercising, the singer's 'buttery soft' but supportive tights will have you covered, reviewers say.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
The 7-foot-4 French phenom is far from a finished product but is still doing things we haven't seen before.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Jordan Spieth, though he marked down a par, actually made a bogey at the par-3 fourth on Friday.
Byrd underwent 22 surgeries in 45 days. It didn't stop him from playing college baseball.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
Will Zalatoris won the cars on the 184-yard par-3 14th hole at Riviera Country Club.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
Bogaerts has not played a single inning of second base in his MLB career.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
The parents of a teenager who was killed in Florida’s Parkland school shooting in 2018 have started a bold new project called The Shotline to lobby for stricter gun laws in the country. The Shotline uses AI to recreate the voices of children killed by gun violence and send recordings through automated calls to lawmakers.
Enjoy a new signature fragrance — and a more spa-like shower — with affordable picks from Method, Dove, The Body Shop and others.
Higher prices for chocolate could be here to stay.