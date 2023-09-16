2 killed in south Dallas, Red Bird in unrelated shootings Friday, police say

Two men died in unrelated shootings in Dallas on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of South Boulevard in south Dallas around 4:40 p.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a 32-year-old man inside the residence who had been shot, officials said. The victim, identified as Kyle Cousin, died at the scene from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallaspolice.gov.

Police responded to the 8400 block of Old Hickory Trail in the Red Bird area around 9 p.m. regarding another shooting. They found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot, officials said. The man died at the scene from his injuries.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the victim pending family notification, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.

No arrests have been announced. Tips about these cases can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.